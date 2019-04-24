With his fishing partner Casey Bennett out of state, fishing a professional angling event at Alabama’s Lewis Smith Lake, Jay Stidham had his work cut out for him Tuesday at the weekly 3x9 Series bass tourney held on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir.
Not only did Stidham catch fish, which 18 of the 52 teams failed to do, he bested the entire field with a three-fish limit weighing 15.24 pounds, including his largest bass, which weighed in at 6.98 pounds.
Stidham, sponsored by diesel exhaust fluid and coolant manufacturer BlueAg, actually landed a dozen legal fish, thus allowing him the luxury of culling back his smaller fish.
Stidham focused on shallow areas with emerging hydrilla in proximity to deeper water.
His green, pumpkin-colored wacky worm rig with a 1/8-ounce weighted hook and the Blue Rock Custom Tackle Shimmy Shaky Head Jig both put bass in the boat this week.
Stidham’s two largest fish came about 25 yards from one another and were landed about an hour apart. Stidham suspected one of the fish was a post-spawn fish based on the condition of its tail (often raw on the bottom edge from fanning the silt off of its nest full of eggs). He felt the other was pre-spawn given its good condition and prominent abdomen.
Stidham’s three fish represented nearly four percent of the grand total of 78 fish weighed in at the close of this event. The cumulative weight of those 78 fish was 209.36 pounds, hence an average per-fish weight of 2.68 pounds.
Placing second this week was the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson. They brought 12.96 pounds of fish to the scales.
Third place went to Jon Stegmeyer and Jerry Fuller with 11.18 pounds.
The team of Joe Verse and Rodrick Norman landed the contest’s largest bass, which weighed 10.91 pounds.
The 3x9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and non-boaters. Interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
