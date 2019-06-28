On Tuesday, 47 two-angler teams competed in this week’s three-hour long 3X9 Series bass tournament which began at 6 p.m. at the Stillhouse Park boat ramp, adjacent to the Stillhouse Hollow Marina.
By around 10 p.m., when all teams had returned to the launch/weigh-in point and all kept fish had crossed the scales, the winners emerged.
The team of Spencer Arredondo and Heath Matte took first place with a total weight of 14.02 pounds for their three-fish limit.
Arredondo and Matte, both Central Texas natives, met through mutual friends. According to Arredondo, using a Texas Rig over deep hydrilla helped the pair land a total of six bass, including five legal fish and one short fish.
Arredondo landed the second largest bass of the contest, a 7.41-pound largemouth, thus just missing the “Big Bass” award by 0.02 pounds.
“Heath had one on that was even bigger than that, but it broke him off in the grass,” Arredondo said.
The victorious pair split a check for $910 for their efforts.
Second place, and the “Big Bass” award, went to Ed Cole and his teammate, Billy Freeman.
The pair brought in 10.33 pounds of fish. Cole’s big fish weighed 7.43 pounds and was landed on his birthday.
Coming in third this week was the consistent brothers-in-law team of James Millsap and Jody Berger. They landed 9.68 pounds.
In all, 63 fish weighing a cumulative 156.36 pounds were brought to the scales. All fish were released alive.
Of the 47 teams, 25 landed at least one fish to weigh. Of those 25, 17 landed a full three-fish limit.
Last week’s victors, Billy Spears and Gary Riggs, did not weigh in any fish this week. Last week’s second-place team of Jay Stidham and Casey Bennett did not compete this week. Last week’s third place team of Levi Green and Perry Dixon placed 12th this week.
