After taking a week off on July 17, the 3x9 Series bass tourney teams returned to the water Tuesday to extreme heat.
KCEN-TV staff meteorologist Andy Anderson reported a record-breaking high of 114 degree was reached inside the central Texas viewing area the day before the tournament.
I measured the surface temperature on Stillhouse on Tuesday morning before sunrise and found it at 87.3 degrees., which will likely be the highest temperature reached at any point this summer.
The heat brings in special considerations for bass anglers who are penalized if their fish die in captivity. Bass captured from within or just above the thermocline come up through warmer water on their way to the surface, thus adding to the trauma already induced by depressurization of their swim bladders. All of this means fish must be handled minimally and released quickly to ensure survival.
To its credit, the 3x9 Series limits catches to a three-fish limit per two-angler team even though the law allows for two anglers to amass a limit of up to 10 fish. This reduces the number of fish in the livewell bumping into one another and consuming oxygen as well as the overall number of fish kept onboard for any length of time.
This week, a field of 41 teams competed for an $830 first-place prize and an additional $205 for capturing the competition’s single largest fish.
Both of those distinctions went to the team of Charles Anderson and Dustin Turner. This was the pair’s first trip to the winner’s circle this season.
The pair weighed in three fish, weighing a total of 9.37 pounds, including the tourney’s largest fish -- a 5.15-pound largemouth.
Troy and Travis Bass took second place with 8.74 pounds of fish weighed in. Mitchel Friedman and John Riley took third place with 8.70 pounds.
In all, 38 fish were brought to the scales, and all 38 were released alive. Only 15 of the 41 teams weighed fish in under the tough, midsummer conditions they all faced.
