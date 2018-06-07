It happens every summer, but this summer it seems to have happened early. “It” is the slowdown in fishing that accompanies the arrival of summer’s heat.
Only 30 of the 51 teams participating brought fish to the scales in this week’s 3.x9 Series. The average number of fish weighed in per team was just 1.67 fish, and the average weight per team was only 4.10 pounds.
The 51 teams brought in just 85 fish.
Through the years, many have speculated as to why bass seem to get harder to catch in the summer.
Some say the water temperature is beyond the preferred range of that species. Others guess that unlike in the spring, when water temperature is rising and causing an increase in the cold-blooded fishes’ metabolism, the water temperature plateaus in the summer, so feeding levels off.
Still others believe the fish go deeper to seek darker, cooler water and are simply more difficult to catch because they cannot be seen and neither can the cover in which they hide.
Whatever that reason may be, the statistics certainly point to a cause of some sort, and this week’s tournament results were a testament to that.
Leading the pack was the team of Willie Vickers and Bobby Hirschman. The pair brought in three fish weighing 12.54 pounds, including their largest fish, which weighed in at 5.73 pounds. Their $960 tournament check combined with a $500 contingency award for fishing out of a Skeeter bass boat saw them depart the boat ramp with $1,460 to split.
Greg Young and Brian Young came in second place with 12.38 pounds of bass. They earned $275. David Kipp and Daryl Branham came in third with 12.01 pounds and won $185.
Fourth place went to Quinten Twiggs and Ingo Smith. Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller took fifth place.
This weekly, Tuesday-evening event held at Stillhouse Park begins at 6pm and is open to the public. It will continue until the end of September.
For information on the 3x9 Series, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
