Once again, foul spring weather impacted both fishermen and fishing at the eighth 3x9 Series bass fishing tournament held every Tuesday at the Stillhouse Marina inside Stillhouse Park off of Simmons Road at the extreme eastern end of FM 2410.
This week, 47 two-angler teams competed, and 23 of those teams weighed in bass.
The evening weather was turbulent with winds alternating from calm to gusting over 25 miles per hour with thunder, lightning and rain in the vicinity for the entire event as small cells of storms passed over from southwest to northeast.
As often occurs in shorter, three-fish tournaments, the team landing the biggest bass claimed the top spot in the standings at the end of the event this week.
The team of Rodrick Norman and Perry Dixon weighed in a full three-fish limit weighing 14.73 pounds anchored by the tournament’s single largest catch -- a largemouth bass weighing 7.75 pounds.
Norman and Dixon split $1,125 in earnings for their efforts, including $895 for the tournament win and an additional $230 for landing the biggest bass.
Second place went to the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson, who weighed in 11.94 pounds of bass, including the event’s third heaviest fish -- a largemouth weighing 5.42 pounds.
Third place went to John Dulaney and Brian Young. These men brought in the contest’s second heaviest fish, which weighed 5.47 pounds. Their total weight was 11.15 pounds.
Last week’s victors, Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake, brought only a single fish to the scales and placed 21st this week.
In all, the 23 teams bringing fish to the scales returned with only 49 fish. The cumulative weight of those fish was 115.72 pound with an average per-fish weight of 2.36 pounds.
The 3x9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and non-boaters, and interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
