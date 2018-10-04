After 30 weeks, the 3x9 Series regular season ended on Sept. 25, and 45 qualified two-angler teams fished in Sunday’s championship event on Stillhouse Hollow.
This championship event differed from the regular season’s short, three-hour evening tournaments in that it was held during daylight hours, it lasted for eight hours, and it had a five-fish limit versus the normal three-fish limit.
After the scales told their tale, the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson emerged victorious by bagging a 21.2-pound, five-fish limit of largemouth bass. The team’s largest bass weighed 6.5 pounds and proved to be the second heaviest fish of the contest.
Gilbert stated he and Thompson tried to access the shallow hydrilla bite, but fish were few and small, so they turned to the technique they are most well-known for — vertical jigging with slabs. While working slabs in open water, they attracted white bass.
At one point, one of the small white bass they hooked was aggressively chased by a sizeable largemouth. This gave them confidence to stick with the plan, which won the tournament for them.
For their efforts, Gilbert and Thompson were awarded $4,000 for first place.
Second place went to Jay Stidham and Pat Gamble. They landed five fish weighing 14.70 pounds and took home a check for $2,000.
Third place went to Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller. The pair took 14.33 pounds of fish to the scales and took home a check for $1,500.
The championship round’s largest bass was landed by the team of Ingo Smith and Quinten Twiggs. The fish weighed in at 6.63 pounds.
When combined with the team’s other two fish, the total weight of 9.89 pounds placed them in seventh place. The prize for the championship round’s biggest bass was $750.
Over the course of the entire season, the largest bass captured was landed by Steve Millsap while fishing with his partner, Don Hutto. Millsap’s fish weighed 11.03 pounds.
By comparison, the current lake record is 12.74 pounds. This accomplishment earned Millsap $250.
Finally, based on both consistent participation and consistently high performance, the team of John Riley and Mitchell Friedman earned the ‘Anglers of the Year’ title. The distinction earned them $500.
In all, the 3x9 Series anglers, who limit their catch to three fish per team per tournament for weigh-in, amassed a catch of 2,150 fish this season. The combined weight of those fish equaled 5,740.94 pounds with an average weight of just over 2.67 pounds per fish.
