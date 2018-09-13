According to Dean Thompson, 3x9 Series tournament director, threatening foul weather put a real damper on participation at Tuesday’s event. A total of 26 two-angler teams participated.
This was the 27th of 30 planned events in the series lasting from March through September. The 20th event was cancelled in July and will not be rescheduled.
Votes from participants will be tallied late this week to determine if the championship event will be a one-day or two-day format fished on the weekend of Sept. 29-30.
This week, the 26 teams brought 31 fish to the scales. The cumulative weight of those fish was 81.01 pounds — a per-fish average weight of 2.61 pounds.
The husband-and-wife team of Craig and Carla Gilbert took first place in this event. They were one of only five teams to bring in a full three-fish limit. Their winning weight was 10.91 pounds anchored by their largest fish — a bass weighing 4.36 pounds.
The second-place team of Don Hutto and Steve Millsap brought in just one fish, and that 8.02-pound specimen took “Big Bass” honors for the night.
According to Hutto, the fishing was slow during the very cloudy, windy weather the anglers experienced during the evening of the event.
“We could see rain coming from the clouds out west toward Killeen,” he said, “but we didn’t get rained on.”
Hutto explained he got only two bites all night and landed both fish, but they were “short,” meaning they fell beneath the minimum legal length of 14 inches.
He also described how Millsap got only one bite, and it produced the 8.02-pound fish that launched them into second place.
“We were using Carolina-rigged lizards and were fishing on a hump,” said Hutto about the capture of the outsized bass.
As the Series winds down with just two tournaments to go, there was just a bit of movement from last week’s standings. The current top five teams heading into the championship round are: Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes, John Riley and Mitchell Friedman, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller, James Millsap and Jody Berger and Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph.
