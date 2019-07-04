On Tuesday evening, the 16th of 30 scheduled weekly 3X9 Series bass tournaments launched out of Stillhouse Park boat ramp adjacent to the Stillhouse Hollow Marina.
The weather had been mild all day, but, around launch time, a series of small thunderstorms worked their way northward along Interstate 35, each falling apart before reaching the lake, but causing high, southeasterly winds.
Winds from such a direction significantly impact boat control on much of the lower third of Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir, where a majority of bass anglers tend to focus their efforts in the summer months.
Such was the case for Gary Johnson and Mike Soden. The pair had been catching solid fish with consistency using plastic worms in deep water in previous weeks, but that pattern only produced a handful of small fish this week.
Faced with the strong winds and less than desired results from deep water, the pair ran their Skeeter bass boat upstream to mid-lake and found a measure of protection from the wind in an area roughly 12-feet deep with hydrilla growing about 2-feet high.
Johnson reported casting crankbaits to obtain reaction bites from several solid fish. Reaction bites occur when a rapidly retrieved lure is presented to a bass in hopes that the bass’ predatory instinct will cause it to attack.
Johnson and Soden fished this area more thoroughly than they otherwise would have due to their reluctance to fish more windblown areas. The pair rode this approach to victory, landing 9.93 pounds of bass, including a 5.52-pounder. The men won $925 for the tournament victory, and an additional $500 from Skeeter Boats.
Johnson expressed his appreciation to Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle and tournament director Dean Thompson for giving local anglers a competitive outlet organized in a quality manner.
Second place this week went to Jody Berger and James Millsap with 9.67 pounds, including the tournament’s largest fish, an 8.14-pound specimen.
Third place went to Ed Cole and Billy Freeman with 9.62 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.