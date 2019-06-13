On Tuesday, 47 two-angler teams arrived at Stillhouse Marina ready for action and, for a change, the weather cooperated nicely.
As the 6 p.m. start time rolled around, the ambient air temperature stood at just 81 degrees on a light, northeast wind left in the wake of Sunday evening’s violent cold front, which spawned a tornado west of Copperas Cove.
There was a thin, grey layer of clouds partially obscuring the sun, and the lake’s slowly rising surface temperature stood at just about the same as the air. The reservoir level was falling at a fairly quick pace, around 1,750 cubic feet per second, equating to about a 0.4-foot drop over a 24-hour span.
There was still over three feet of flood water to be drained following consistent rains this spring.
This week, exactly 14.19 pounds of fish clinched the victory for newcomers to the top spot on the podium this season — the team of Joseph Manghon and Davion Spiller.
The anglers’ three-fish limit was anchored by the tournament’s single largest fish — a largemouth bass weighing 8.44 pounds.
Second place went to Ed Cole and Billy Freeman. The men landed 13.31 pounds of bass with the largest of their fish weighing in at 6.97 pounds.
Third place went to Gerald Poboril and David Stidham. The pair landed 10.92 pounds of fish with an 8.24-pounder helping their total substantially.
Two other notable specimens were taken this week outside the top three. David Hogge and Leanna Gonzalez put a 7.80-pound fish on the scales, and Tommy Yester and his partner Ed Holloway landed a 7.44 pounder.
Of the teams, 27 weighed in at least one fish, and of those, 29 brought in a full three-fish limit.
A grand total of 70 fish were weighed in this week with a combined weight of 183.40 pounds, and 100 percent of the fish were released alive.
The series remains open to boaters and non-boaters up to the last scheduled regular season tournament on Sept. 24.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.