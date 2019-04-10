James Millsap and his partner Jody Berger took first place this week in a field of 64 boats with only two legal fish weighing a total of 14.46 pounds.
The calm, bright conditions which plagued daytime anglers Tuesday gave way to a light breeze and dimming conditions around 8:15 p.m.
“It was weird,” Millsap said. “It’s like the fish all began feeding at the same time. There were four or five other boats around us, and around 8:15 p.m., they started catching fish.
“That’s when we caught the 8-pounder. Then, we caught the other keeper around 9:15 p.m. We caught one other short fish, and that was it.”
Millsap and Berger returned to fish the same area they had been fishing over the last two weeks since the 3x9 Series restarted for the 2019 season.
“We’d been catching a bunch of buck bass in there,” said Millsap, referring to smaller largemouth bass.
Millsap and Berger relied on Carolina rigs to catch their fish — one equipped with a soft plastic lizard, and the other with a Power Worm.
The winners, who split a check for $1,120, were quick to express their appreciation to Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle for putting on the tournament, to Texas Boat World for keeping their boat running right, and to their wives Carol Berger and Amy Millsap for their support.
Second place this week went to Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes. The pair brought in 13.37 pounds of fish and won $315.
Third place went to some newcomers to the winners’ circle for the 3x9 Series.
Jeffrey Karpoff Jr. and Jeffrey Karpoff III took home a check for $240 for the 10.24 pounds of fish they brought back to the scales.
In all, 91 fish were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 224.24 pounds, hence an average per-fish weight of 2.46 pounds.
The 3x9 Series continues weekly every Tuesday through September, launching adjacent to Stillhouse Marina at the end of Simmons Road at 6 p.m. The series is open to both boaters and non-boaters.
For additional information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
