Tuesday evening’s weather was postcard perfect for all but fishing.
The kinds of days that draw people into the outdoors rarely bode well for anglers. Tuesday’s weather was post frontal, meaning the weather that exists after a cold front’s passage.
Typically, such weather is dry, clear, cool and calm, and Tuesday was no exception.
Post-frontal conditions also involve high barometric pressure, which is widely acknowledged as a meteorological condition that turns fish off and makes them very tough to catch.
Despite the difficult task facing them, a record 69 teams turned out this week for the 3x9 Series bass tournament. This excellent participation upped the winnings for those finishing at the front of the pack.
This week, only 12.39 pounds were needed to take first place.
That total weight was brought to the scales by the team of Gary Riggs and Billy Spears. A single 7.29-pound largemouth -- the second heaviest caught during the event -- anchored the team’s three-fish limit and earned them $1,200.
Second place went to the team of Willie Vickers and Billy Hirschman. Their three fish weighed 11.30 pounds and earned a $350 check for their efforts.
Third place went to the team of Mike Carroll and Bill Blisard, who landed 10.82 pounds of bass and took home a check for $255.
Last week’s victors Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph finished in fourth place this week, earning a $205 check.
The contest’s largest bass was brought to the scales by Kacy Henderson. The fish weighed 7.88 pounds and earned Henderson and his teammate Ervin Woodard an amount of $140.
Henderson used a Zoom Magnum Trick Worm on a shaky-head jighead fished in about 15 feet of water, casting along standing hydrilla, to catch this big bass.
All told, 102 fish were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 270.23 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.65 pounds.
The 3x9 Series continues each Tuesday through the end of September. Interested anglers may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.