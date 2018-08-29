While the heat of 2018’s summer has not been scorching, it is surely persistent.
Typically, as August winds down and September’s dove hunting season opener approaches, we will have at least a little moderation in our water temperature thanks to a mild cold front or two.
There is currently no such weather forecasted in even the extended outlook.
Once again, 3x9 Series anglers faced high surface temperatures (between 84.5 and 86 degrees) and a thermocline solidly set up beginning at around 38 feet.
Some of the most consistent, high-placing teams struggled to catch even a single fish to weigh in this week. Simply landing a three-fish limit gave any team a real shot at first place Tuesday.
The tale of the tape went like this: 37 two-angler teams fished this week and brought to the scales a total of 38 fish. Of those 37 teams, 18 teams brought in fish to be weighed, and only six of those 18 teams brought in a full three-fish limit.
Teams bringing in a three-fish limit placed third, fourth, sixth, seventh, ninth and eleventh.
Thus, first and second place were taken by teams bringing in less than a full three-fish limit, which is unusual in a three-fish limit format.
Finishing on top this week was the father-and-son team of Jim and Wade Golden.
The duo’s two-fish bag weighed 13.17 pounds in a tournament where the average per-fish weight of the fished weighed in was 2.3 pounds.
“I’ll be honest with you,” Jim Golden said, “we were real fortunate. We only had three bites the whole night, and the two we weighed in came within five casts of one another.”
The elder Golden added that he and his son fished Carolina rigs near some small ledges in 18 to 20 feet of water to find their fish.
Brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes placed second this week. Their 10.75-pound, two-fish sack included a 9.19-pound monster and a just-legal 1.56 pounder.
Levi Green and Perry Dixon brought in the heaviest three-fish sack and took third place with 7.77 pounds.
Although the six-month-long 3x9 Series will wrap up by the end of September, new anglers and teams are welcome to participate at any point in the season.
Contact Dean Thompson (254-690-3474) at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle for more information.
