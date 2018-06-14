On Tuesday evening, 46 two-angler teams showed up ready for action in the 15th of 30 scheduled regular season tournaments. Each is held at Stillhouse Park from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from March through September.
As the scales closed at the end of the event, a grand total of 75 fish with a cumulative weight of 185.17 pounds were weighed in with an average weight of 2.47 pounds per fish.
Of the 46 teams, a total of 30 brought fish to the scales for the weigh in.
Some familiar names from last season reappeared on the leader board this week.
In first place was the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson. The pair’s biggest three fish weighed 17.16 pounds boosted by the contest’s fourth heaviest fish, which weighed 5.82 pounds.
The sack earned Gilbert and Thompson $895.
In an interview, Gilbert stated he and Thompson caught their fish off of deep hydrilla growing out to 23 feet. They took two of their keepers on a Carolina rig and the other on a slab.
He also stated the pair struggled a bit up to this point as the fish have remained in heavy, shallow hydrilla, but he feels more confident on placing higher in the standings as the water warms and the fish move deeper, which works to their strengths.
Second place was claimed by brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes.
They weighed in 15.70 pounds of bass anchored by the event’s largest bass at 6.64 pounds. The sack earned the siblings $260.
Quinten Twiggs and Ingo Smith claimed third place. These boatmates brought 14.38 pounds of bass to the scales.
Fourth place went to Michael Lopez and Tirso Lopez Jr. Fifth place went to John and Jake Dulaney.
The Tuesday Night 3x9 Series is open to the public.
Individuals and teams may enter into the series at any point in the 30-event schedule.
For information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
