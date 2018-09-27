Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the last team to weigh in their catch closed out the 30-tourament long regular season for 2018’s Tuesday Night 3x9 Series hosted by Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle.
Over the course of this season, the anglers’ efforts resulted in a total haul of 2,058 bass weighing a cumulative 5,522.38 pounds — an average weight of 2.68 pounds per fish.
A total of 2,054 of those bass were successfully released alive.
Tuesday’s victory went to the team of David Stidham and Gerald Poboril. The pair placed 10.8 pounds of fish on the scales, including the tournament’s single largest bass, weighing in at 5.75 pounds.
This week, the 22 teams participating brought in a total of 33 fish to be weighed in.
Throughout the season, teams have accumulated points for both participation and for their performance based on the weight of the fish they have captured and on keeping those fish in healthy condition prior to releasing them following weigh-in.
Those teams progressing to the one-day championship event taking place on Stillhouse Hollow on Sunday will continue to accumulate points.
The team with the highest point total will be named the series’ ‘Anglers of the Year.’
As Tuesday’s tournament concluded there was a tie at the top for first place. The team of Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes accumulated 5,642 points —exactly the same number of points accumulated by the team of John Riley and Mitchell Friedman.
The other teams in the top 10 headed to the championship round include Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller, Gary Johnson and Michael Soden, Rodney Thompson and Ronnie Reinhardt, James Millsap and Jody Berger, Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph, Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell, Steve Millsap and Don Hutto and Ingo Smith and Quinten Twiggs.
In all, 108 anglers qualified for the championship and, as this article goes to press, 60 of those anglers registered to fish the event in advance of today’s registration deadline.
