3X9 #27 STIDHAM.JPG

Jay Stidham fished solo on Tuesday in the last regular season event of the 2019 3x9 Series and emerged victorious with 13.74 pounds of fish, including the contest's largest fish that weighed 8.96 pounds (not shown). The 3x9 Series championship takes place Sunday with weigh-in at the Stillhouse Hollow Marina beginning at 3 p.m.

 Courtesy | Jay Stidham

After a 27-tournament season which began in March and ran through Tuesday, the 2019 3x9 Series regular-season schedule is now over.

All that remains is the one-day championship round. That event takes place Sunday, beginning at safe light.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.