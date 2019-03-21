Tuesday marked the delayed start of the 3x9 Series bass fishing tournament series which will conduct tournaments on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir every Tuesday evening beginning at 6 p.m. through Sept. 24 weather permitting.
Tournament organizer, Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle of Killeen, was set to kick off the season on March 5, but the Corps of Engineers was still in the midst of repairing the four-lane, concrete boat ramp in Stillhouse Park, where the tournament launches from.
According to Ranger Bradley Ellis, the needed repair of cracks and potholes in the ramps was done as a part of a regional package which will see other repairs made at Lakes Belton, Georgetown, Granger, Canyon and Somerville as well.
General contractor J Star subcontracted the work, including the filling of holes and cracks with concrete, and then, texturing that concrete. Unfortunately, the job duration was extended when several parties used the ramp prematurely and damaged the uncured concrete.
After 68 two-angler teams launched from the rehabilitated ramps, they returned approximately three hours later to weigh in their three-fish limits.
Finishing in first place this week was the father-and-son team of Tirso Lopez Jr. and Tirso Lopez III. They weighed in 12.75 pounds of bass, including their largest, which weighed 4.78 pounds.
The victory earned the team $1,180.
Second place went to another father-and-son team, Ken and Alex Chambers, with 9.73 pounds.
Third place went to Ed Cole and Billy Freeman. They weighed in 9.02 pounds of bass, including the event’s single largest specimen, which weighed 5.25 pounds.
The 3x9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and non-boaters. Interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
