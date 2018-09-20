Dean Thompson, 3x9 Series tournament director, summed it up well when he called these past few days a “slow week of fishing” with only 24 boats doing more fishing than catching during Tuesday’s 3x9 Series tournament on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir.
Gone, it seems, are the long stretches of stable weather that make summertime fishing predictable, even if it is slow. Now, not only is the water still quite warm, but we are also adding constantly changing weather into the mix.
This typically causes fish to feed in short, intense bursts, and then to quit feeding altogether until another short window opens with just the right blend of light conditions and other environmental factors to cause them to turn on again.
If your tournament is scheduled during one of these down cycles, everyone will struggle.
This week, of the 24 teams competing, 14 weighed in fish, and of those 14, only six weighed in a full three-fish limit.
One of those teams was the event’s victors, the father-and-son team of Jim and Wade Golden. The pair’s three fish limit weighed in at 8.11 pounds anchored by a 4.37-pound fish and two smaller bass.
The second-place team was Steven Walker and Casey Childers. They caught the event’s single-largest bass, a specimen weighing 5.74 pounds. Their two-fish sack totaled 6.88 pounds.
Third place went to David Kipp, who fished solo this week. He also landed a full three-fish limit but of smaller fish, totaling 6.22 pounds.
In all, the 14 teams that brought fish to the scales totaled 32 fish -- all of which were released alive. The cumulative weight of those fish was 65.13 pounds with an average of 2.04 pounds per fish.
Next week’s Tuesday night tournament will be the last regular season event for the 3x9 Series and will be followed by the championship round.
On Sept. 15, those involved with the 3x9 Series voted to make this year’s championship event a one-day tournament versus the two-day event it has been in past years.
The final event will take place Sept. 30.
