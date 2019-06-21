As Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level continues to fall and the temperature continues to rise, fishing appeared to get tougher this week with proportionally fewer fish weighed in by the 49 two-angler teams fishing, and with fewer large fish brought to the scales this week.
In all, the 49 teams returned to the scales at the close of three hours’ of fishing, with 88 fish weighing a combined total of 200.09 pound, or 2.27 pounds per fish on average.
The three largest fish weighed in, all largemouth bass, weighed 7.09 pounds, 5.96 pounds and 5.84 pounds.
As often happens in short tournaments with low fish limits, like the three-fish limit the 3X9 Series wisely abides by to lessen the impact on the fisheries resource, catching a single large fish typically boosts the successful team toward the top of the standings.
Tuesday was no exception as the team of Billy Spears and Gary Riggs, the team landing the 7.09-pound fish, won the tournament with a total of 11.08 pounds.
Likewise, the second largest fish landed by the team of Levi Green and Perry Dixon, helped put that team in third place, with a total catch of 8.85 pounds.
Second place went to Jay Stidham and Casey Bennett with 9.28 pounds of bass weighed in.
Of the 49 teams participating, 34 weighed in at least one fish. Of those 34 teams, 24 brought a full three-fish limit to the scales.
Once again, not all of the winners took to the water. This week Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle ran a parallel online contest through their Facebook page, awarding a prize pack to the person most closely guessing the weight of the tournament’s largest fish caught, without exceeding that weight.
Dustin Jaramillo’s guess of 6.90 pounds won. He was awarded a $75 prize pack.
The 3X9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and nonboaters. Interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season. For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.