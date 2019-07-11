3x9 Series bass tournament director Dean Thompson released the year-to-date standings prior to the start of Tuesday night’s event as the competitors began fishing the last half of the March-to-September weekly event.
Rankings are assigned based on points accumulated. Points are earned primarily by weight of fish brought to the scales and by participation.
The top 10 teams, listed from tenth to first, are Ingo Smith and Quinten Twiggs, Casey Bennett and Jay Stidham, Joseph Maughan and Davion Spiller, Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell, James Millsap and Jody Berger, Gary Johnson and Mike Soden, Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph, John Dulaney and Brian Young, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller, and Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes.
This week’s events saw the surface temperature on Stillhouse reach the highest it has been thus far, at right around 85 degrees.
In addition, the Corps of Engineer stopped the flow of water through the dam for the first time in months as the reservoir finally returned to normal elevation for the first time since flooding began in October of 2018.
In all, 43 teams participated and brought to the scales a total of 72 fish weighing a cumulative 165.49 pounds.
Of the 43 teams competing, 28 weighed in at least one fish, and of those teams, 19 weighed in a full three-fish limit.
Finishing in first place this week were brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes. The pair weighed in a full limit totaling 12.33 pounds, including the contest’s largest bass at 5.54 pounds.
Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen took second place with 8.32 pounds.
Michael and Oxana Niemi took third place with 8.11 pounds.
Anglers, with or without boats, may join in on the 3x9 Series at any time in the season.
For more details, call 254-690-3474.
