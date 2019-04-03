The third tournament in the weekly 3X9 Series took place on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday.
This week a total of 62 two-angler teams participated. Those teams brought in a total of 101 fish to be weighed in. This does not include those fish that were culled (replaced with larger fish) or fish which were too short to keep.
As each team weighed in their fish with a 3-fish limit in place, a total of 40 teams were able to bring at least one fish to the scales with the balance of 26 teams “zeroing” and not bringing any legal sized (14-inch minimum) fish to be weighed in.
The cumulative weight of the 101 fish weighed in was 231.23 pounds, an average of 2.29 pounds per fish.
The winning weight was 11.60 pounds. That 3-fish limit was captured by the team of Kacy Henderson and Ervin Woodard. The victory earned the anglers $1,155.
Henderson, president of the Lucky Strike Bass Club, reported he and Woodard landed a total of 14 fish and culled four times. He further reported no real pattern developed over the course of the evening.
Henderson and Woodard relied on a number of presentations to land their fish and said a light Carolina rig outperformed the other presentations. The pair elected to move back into deeper 22-foot water when their shallower presentations continued to get fouled by the slimy green, long-stranded algae that have developed all along the shoreline.
Second place went to brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes. They weighed in 10.97 pounds of bass, including the single largest fish of the event, which weighed 6.64 pounds.
Third place went to the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson. Gilbert and Thompson weighed in 9.01 pounds of bass.
The 3x9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and non-boaters. Interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
