With milder weather came more 3x9 Series bass tournament participants this week and a larger purse for the winners to claim.
In all, 53 teams ventured out on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir for Tuesday’s three-hour tournament.
Those teams brought back 64 fish to be weighed in from the lake’s flooded waters. The reservoir stood at 7.85 feet above full pool level and, with the release of water from the dam factored in, had a net drop of 0.01 feet that same day after rising for several consecutive days following last week’s heavy rains.
Of the teams, 28 managed to bring at least one legal fish back to the scales, and, of those teams, 16 brought in a full three-fish limit.
This week’s first-place anglers were Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes -- the same team that took first place two weeks ago. Rake and Mathes landed 12.70 pounds of bass, including the single largest fish of the tournament, weighing 8.72 pounds.
This victory brought the anglers a check for first place amounting to $970, a check for catching the biggest bass worth $265 and an additional check for $500 offered by Skeeter Boats as an incentive for competitive anglers to fish from their vessels. Hence, the anglers’ walked away with $1,735 for their efforts.
The second-place team this week was Gerald Poboril and David Stidham. The men landed 10.61 pounds of bass.
The third-place team of Rodrick Norman and Joe Verse landed 10.25 pounds of bass. Norman was partnered with Perry Dixon last week, when the two anglers took first place.
The 64 fish weighed in totaled 164.37 pounds, thus the average per-fish weight of was 2.57 pounds.
The 3x9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and non-boaters. Interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
