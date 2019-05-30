On Tuesday evening, 39 two-angler teams competed from the Stillhouse Hollow Marina in search of the heaviest three-fish limit they could bring to the scales three hours later and the prize money that comes along with victory.
The water surface temperature was right around 80 degrees, and the still-flooded reservoir stood at right around eight feet above full pool. Although the Corps of Engineers is releasing water at a rate of 933 cubic feet per second and has been for over a week now, this pales in comparison to the 4,700-plus cubic feet per second being released at Lake Belton, which is of greater priority now.
Due to the still-flooded condition of both Lake Belton and Lake Proctor, access at both lakes is still quite limited.
This week’s victors were last week’s third-place finishers, brothers-in-law James Millsap and Jody Berger. The men brought 15.18 pounds of bass to the weigh-in, including a 6.79-pounder which anchored their limit of three fish.
Millsap reported taking their fish from between 20-25 feet of water and out of hydrilla using Carolina rigs. The team geared up with Flukes, Power Worms and Zoom Baby Brush Hogs, all in watermelon hues, to catch a total of 10 fish, including seven legal fish, spread evenly throughout their three hours on the water.
Last week’s winners took second place this week. The two-man team of John Guerra and Glen Holcombe came in with 11.70 pounds of bass anchored by their largest fish — an 8.53-pound specimen which was the single largest bass weighed in by the entire field of competitors.
Third place this week went to Garret Hennig and Brandon McQueen. This team weighed in 10.14 pounds of bass.
The 73 fish brought to the scales weighed a grand total of 180.46 pound or an average of 2.47 pounds per fish.
The 3x9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and non-boaters, and interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
