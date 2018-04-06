This past Tuesday’s 3x9 Series bass tournament was the fifth in a series of 30 scheduled weekly contests, and it was the second in a row to be impacted by Texas’ wild spring weather.
Last week’s tournament was pushed back two days on account of thunderstorms, and this week’s tournament saw a much reduced participation thanks to a threat of violent weather.
Those present, however, did get to fish as planned when the storms passed by start time.
The highlight of this week’s tournament was a pair of monster largemouth brought in by the team of Blake Woolbright and David Kipp.
Kipp’s fish, the largest captured for the entire event, weighed in at 9.56 pounds, while Woolbright’s fish surpassed 6 pounds.
The total weight of the team’s three fish was 17.83 pounds.
This was a full 4-plus pounds heavier than the next heaviest limit of three fish landed by partners Levi Green and Perry Dixon.
“It was a grind and a tough night bite,” Woolbright said. “It was very slow. We only culled one fish. The two big ones came off a couple main lake points we were working with crankbaits.
“I caught the 6-pounder, and we were very happy, and then (Kipp) hooked into the (9.56 pounder), and we were on cloud nine.”
Third place this week went to James Millsap and Jody Berger with 12.39 pounds.
After five weeks of fishing, the season-to-date standings have Kipp and Woolbright in first place with 52.16 pounds, Millsap and Berger in second place with 48.36 pounds, and Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell in third place with 42.88 pounds.
Interested tournament anglers may join the series at any point in the season.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
