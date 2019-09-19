3x9 Millsap.jpg

Jody Berger, left, and James Millsap teamed up to win Tuesday’s 3x9 Series tournament with a three-fish, 13.37-pound sack anchored by the 9.11-pound largemouth landed by Berger. He caught two fish before Millsap got their boat positioned on the pair’s first location.

 Courtesy | Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle

After being rained out Sept. 10, the weekly Tuesday night 3x9 Series was back in action on Stillhouse Hollow this week with the series’ 26th contest of the season.

Summertime patterns were still very much in play with water temperatures in the mid 80s. Anglers this week faced an atypical easterly wind as the winds from Tropical Storm Imelda rotated around the eye of the storm near Galveston.

