The only goal the Fort Hood men’s basketball team had at the start of the 2017-2018 season was to bring back a winning title to “The Great Place.”
The Phantom Warriors did just that on Monday with an 82-72 victory against the United States Marine Corps team from Camp Lejeune (NC)in the 2018 Military National Championship at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
“It was really like a surreal moment,” said Sgt. Robert Cooney Jr., who has been a member of the team since 2016. “But to come back, see everybody come together and go through the whole tournament without losing just says a lot about how bad we wanted it.”
Fort Hood has now won three national titles in four consecutive tournament appearances as the Phantom Warriors were back-to-back champions in 2015 and 2016 before finishing as the runner-up in
2017. This year, they walked into the tournament with a chip on their shoulders.
The Phantom Warriors have been led by coach Hosea “Coach Q” Montague for the past four years and in order to help his team bring back the national title, he prepared them with a schedule of collegiate competition.
With an overall season record of 15-11, the team knew they were walking into the tournament with a target on its back.
“It’s a highlight tape if you beat Fort Hood,” Staff Sgt. Antonio Pate said. “You get bragging rights if you beat Fort Hood.”
Pate was a member of the championship team in 2016 before moving to the coaching staff in order to avoid the possibility of injury as he is preparing for officer candidate school.
Coming up just short of the three-peat victory last season, the biggest difference between then and now was having Capt. David Jones at center.
“That was the only reason why we weren’t able to complete last year,” Montague said of the missing presence in the middle, which he attributes to the fact that every year the biggest obstacle every military team faces is losing members who change stations or are deployed on missions.
“We try to recruit but the bigs that were here on post could not commit,” Montague said.
Jones was one of those players who couldn’t commit the time to the team between his work and life last season, but he was grateful for the opportunity to come out this season and be a part of this winning team.
“It’s pretty special to have a team that is good,” Jones said. “To go to the championship four years in a row, win it three years, and when you enjoy the game of basketball, you have to respect that.”
Now that the title is back at Fort Hood, the Phantom Warriors will enjoy their bragging rights for the next year.
“We can talk basketball until the next season,” Pate said. “Until we get dethroned, we are the champions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.