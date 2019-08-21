Felix Galvez aced the 12th hole Saturday at Stonetree Golf Club. Galvez used a 7-wood for the 155-yard shot that was witnessed by Andres Morales, Larry Spraberry and Dean Christensen.
Felix Galvez hits hole-in-one at Stonetree
Clay Whittington
