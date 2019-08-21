Felix Galvez aced the 12th hole Saturday at Stonetree Golf Club. Galvez used a 7-wood for the 155-yard shot that was witnessed by Andres Morales, Larry Spraberry and Dean Christensen.

Contact Clay Whittington at clayw@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.