FORT HOOD— Golf legend Tom Watson was in attendance for the U.S. Army MWR Golf Tournament in conjunction with Feherty’s Troops First Foundation on Fort Hood early Friday morning.
The event was held to shed light on Operation Warrior Call, a Troops First initiative that aims to establish and foster communication between battle buddies who are redeployed home in order to provide support in the comfort of knowing that a trusted friend is just a phone call away.
Active-duty military members registered to participate in the four-person scramble and heard the personal stories of various Warrior Call advocates before Watson held a free golf clinic while he shared personal memories from throughout his career.
Watson, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, won eight majors — five British Opens, two Masters and the U.S. Open — three winning Ryder Cup wins and was a six-time player of the year. He shared his personal tricks and tips that he’s picked up over 40 years on the PGA Tour.
“I want to get people to play better golf,” Watson said. “If even 10 percent of the golfers here — I hope they get something back and something positive that helps them.”
Having held many clinics over the years, Watson started Friday’s with the same question he always asks, “How many people here are slicers?”
As many of the soldiers in attendance rose their hands, the pro golfer noted, “My first lesson today is going to correct your slice.”
With his clubs and a pile of golf balls, Watson taught those in attendance how some slight adjustments could improve their game.
“I can probably fix that slicer for most of you by fixing your grip,” he said. “And, frankly, I get a lot of good feedback.”
Step-by-step, Watson demonstrated for the crowd everything from finding the proper stance to where the club face needs to hit the ball.
He shared his preference in clubs, a 3-iron instead of a wedge, and knocked a few out on the driving range to warm up as the crowd clapped in appreciation.
“What do you expect from a five-time British Open champ?” Watson joked.
He then brought out the 9-iron to show how golfers can hit into the Texas wind.
“What you have to do is learn how to shoot with ease into the breeze,” Watson noted. “Maybe take one more club or two more clubs, but also learn how to hit the ball low.
“Hit the ball so that it comes out with a little less spin and a little lower.”
How does one achieve that? According to Watson, it’s with the proper athletic stance similar to a guard’s defensive stance in basketball.
“Maybe you’re not quite as bent at the knees,” he said, “with your butt sticking out just a little bit — you don’t see people guarding someone in basketball standing up straight like this, unless it’s LeBron James now.”
The golf pro continued to crack jokes as he finished the clinic with a lesson on hitting out of a divot.
He concluded the 30-minute session with a question from the crowd, but the lessons didn’t end there.
“I’m going to be actually going around helping these warriors from group to group today,” Watson said. “Watching them play and see if I can help them a little bit on the golf course.
“I hope that I can.”
Watson has been working with Troops First since 2007 when he was invited to go with a group of golfers to Iraq.
He continuously partners with Troops First but this golf tournament is the first time he’s made a trip to ‘The Great Place.’
“I always enjoy anywhere I go trying to teach and disseminate information about how to play better golf,” Watson noted. “And it’s great to be on the base here. It’s my first time on Fort Hood.
“I’ve been around these wounded warriors for years and it’s an honor to be in their company and hear their stories.”
