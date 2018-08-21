Chuck Barnwell of Killeen aced the 12th hole Saturday at Hills of Cove Golf Course in Copperas Cove. He used a 9-iron for the 129-yard shot which was witnessed by Craig Foster, Rod Carlton and Dave Short.
It was Barnwell’s 11th career hole-in-one. In May, he holed his second shot on the par-5 first hole at Hills of Cove for an albatross.
