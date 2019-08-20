Beginning Saturday, Stonetree Golf Club will conduct weekly Saturday morning junior clinics for children of all ages. The clinics will run from 9 to 10 a.m. Juniors may bring their own clubs or clubs will be provided.
The cost for each session is $10. The registration deadline is the Friday before each clinic. Sign up at stonetreegc.com or call the golf course at 254-501-6575.
