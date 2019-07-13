Stonetree Golf Club has hired Angelina Vinson as their new head pro.
Vinson is a graduate from Austin Peay State University, where she received a degree in mass communications.
She is LPGA certified and has worked with highly respected golf coach Jim McLean.
Vinson was drawn to Stonetree because of the course.
“It’s an incredible practice facility,” she said, “and they have beautiful grounds.”
Vinson does intend to do a few things differently with her new position, and one of those things is that she wants to put more of a focus on the community’s youth.
“We’re going to be focusing a lot more on junior golf,” Vinson said. “We’ve done some things already, but we want to really learn about junior golf.”
