Stonetree Golf Club will conduct a one-hour men’s clinic each Tuesday evening in the month of September. The clinics will run from 5 to 6 p.m. and each will focus on a different aspect of the game, beginning with putting and chipping on Sept. 3.
Each session is $25, or sign up for all four for $80. To register, call the golf shop at 254-501-6575 or email Stonetree head pro Angelina Vinson at avinson@stonetreegc.com.
