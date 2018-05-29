As the school year comes to an end, Stonetree Golf Club is giving junior golfers of all skill levels the opportunity to tee off all summer long in Killeen.
The Junior Golfer Camp will run from June 18-21 from 8 a.m. until noon, with the course providing different clubs for participants to use.
“We’re just trying to get as many junior golfers as we can out here,” said general manager and golf course superintendent Sean Gilliland.
Junior golfers can participate for $40 and, for families with multiple golfers, an additional $20 per child.
The camp will have experienced golfers help teach campers the basics of golf, including gripping a club, proper stance, what club to use when and safety.
“That’s the most important thing, being safe and not having a kid get knocked in the head with a club,” Gilliland said. “Safety is the first thing we do and it keeps the kids from hurting themselves or others.”
Gilliland, a former Killeen High standout who went on to play at Texas A&M, was born and raised in Killeen and wanted to bring back the summer golf camps to the course and introduce kids to the game early on.
“I can’t tell you how many kids come out here and they never had the chance or opportunity to have a set of clubs to just hit, and once you give them that they love it,” he said. “And we have some that still come out and play after the camps.”
Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch but can leave for a break after the camp before returning in the afternoon, as the course will have tee times set aside to provide the junior golfers with the opportunity to play.
For those interested in playing all summer long, a junior membership is available for $130 and features unlimited play.
While there is no direct supervision on the course following the camp, Gilliland said the children will be supervised by marshals who roam the course all day in order to check up on them and ensure they stay hydrated.
“It’s the perfect place for kids,” Gilliland added. “Leave them here with 5 or 10 bucks, they can have some Gatorade and a snack during the day, they can hit balls or play.”
Stonetree will also host a junior league Monday evenings where junior golfers will pair up with experienced adult golfers as their “coach.”
Starting at about 4 p.m., all golfers will compete in a friendly tournament where the maximum score per hole is nine, Gilliland said.
“Their parents can caddy for them and go along with them,” he added. “It’s going to be a really friendly way to get kids playing in the summer.”
After hosting a Christmas and spring break camp earlier in the year, Gilliland has found that it’s all about getting junior golfers out on the driving range or course, hitting golf balls and having fun competing.
“That’s how I got started,” he said. “I want to try and create that kind of fun atmosphere for kids that they can come out here all summer.”
For more information, call Stonetree Golf Club at 254-501-6575.
