The Fort Hood Phantom Warriors aim to extend their dominance.
After another year of enjoying their reign atop the sport, it is time to defend their title as the 2019 USA Powerlifting Military National Powerlifting/Bench Press Championships descend on Killeen this weekend.
The annual meet will be held Saturday inside the Shilo Inn Suites Hotel’s ballroom, beginning at 9 a.m.
Over 70 competitors representing every branch of the military will convene from all corners of the globe in hopes of ripping the championship away from the Phantom Warriors.
But it will not be easy.
In addition to capturing the title last year, the Phantom Warriors have won 24 of the previous 30 Military Nationals.
Registration and equipment check is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today with weigh-ins running Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
The competition is a qualifier for all 2019 USAPL national events.
Awards will be presented to first- through fifth-place finishers in each weight division, and there will also be an Outstanding Lifter award given to one male and one female.
Divisions will include men, women, open, juniors, teen and masters for both equipped and raw, and all lifters must be drug free for a period of 36 months.
