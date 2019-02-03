Texans are known for being die-hard fans of their home state football teams, but with neither Dallas nor Houston playing for the championship, NBCSports Boston shows the Lone Star State with rooting interest in the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LIII.
Prior to the NFC Championship game, Texas was considered to be a state interested in the New Orlean Saints taking the Super Bowl win.
Results are gathered from geotagged Twitter data and are taken periodically throughout the season.
One reason Texans may be invested in the Rams, who relocated back to the West Coast in 2016 after 20 years in St. Louis, could be based on the fact that 16 former Texas high school athletes from across the state will be playing in the championship game tonight.
According to MaxPreps, California leads with 17 former high school players, Texas is second and Florida has the third most with 14.
Of those former Texas football athletes, seven are suited up for the Patriots while nine play for the Rams.
KDHPressbox.com took to social media to see which team local sports fans are rooting for tonight and why.
On Twitter, 62 percent of readers responded they were rooting for the Rams, noting that they’re tired of the Patriots winning.
Tom Brady strives to win his sixth championship ring tonight with New England.
Of the 38 percent who voted for the Patriots, some noted Bill Belichick’s preparation and system have been proven to succeed over the years.
The Patriots are in their third straight Super Bowl and have won two of the last four.
At the time of print, 85.1 percent of readers on Facebook voted they want to see Los Angeles win.
“Nobody wants to see the Patriots win another Super Bowl,” commented Jordan Psencik. “But as a Cowboy fan, the Rams did knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs.”
The other 14.9 percent of readers voted that they want to see New England win.
And still others are tuning in for the commercials as they have no interest or care for either team.
“Wish they could both lose,” Roy Robinson commented on Facebook. “Both got there on bad calls.”
The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.
TEXANS IN THE SUPER BOWL
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
- Rex Burkhead, RB, Plano
- Elandon Roberts, LB, Port Arthur Memorial
- Marcus Cannon, OL, Odessa
- LaAdrian Waddle, OL, Columbus
- Adam Butler, DL, Duncanville
- Malcom Brown, DL, Brenham
- Deatrich Wise, DL, Lewisville Hebron
LOS ANGELES RAMS
- Aqib Talib, CB, Richardson Berkner
- Marqui Christian, S, Spring
- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Alief Taylor
- Justin Lawler, OLB, Pottsboro
- Bryce Hager, LB, Austin Westlake
- Joseph Noteboom, T, Plano
- Josh Reynolds, WR, San Antonio Jay
- Michael Brockers, DL, Houston Chavez
- John Franklin-Myers, DE, Greenville
