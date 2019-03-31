On the sidelines of every major sporting event, athletic trainers play a key part in a team’s success.
Most often, fans notice student athletic trainers during timeouts in football games when they run onto the field to provide water to players and officials, but whatever you do, don’t call them water girls or water boys.
“It’s a stereotype,” said Harker Heights senior Thalia Little. “Nobody really understands all the stuff we do behind the scenes.
“Yes, we make sure the players are hydrated, but we wrap them or we’re here to give a treatment an hour ahead of practices or before we go to games.”
From ensuring there’s ice on hand for injuries that occur during games to taping an ankle or helping stretch an athlete before a competition, an athletic trainer’s duties go beyond the field and court.
Athletic training encompasses the prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions, as defined by the National Athletic Trainers Association.
“There’s a misconception of what we do because now we have personal trainers,” said Knights head athletic trainer Andy Wilson. “People think of it that way and don’t think of us as being the health care professionals that we are.”
Athletic trainers are multiskilled health care professionals who collaborate with physicians to provide preventative services, emergency care and clinical diagnosis of athletes.
“(Physical therapists) don’t see the injury happen,” Wilson explained. “But there have been times where I’ve seen an injury happen. I’ve gone all the way from recognizing it, into surgery with them, and I’ll go observe surgeries, and then I’ll do their rehab.
“We’re not trying to take anything away from physical therapists. They play a vital role and I’m glad a lot of times kids do go to PT because, the fact is, I don’t have the opportunity to do one-on-one with each of them.”
Last month was recognized as National Athletic Trainers Month in order to spread awareness about the important work of athletic trainers.
In 1961, Killeen was the first high school in Central Texas to have a full-time athletic trainer when Leo Buckley hired Al “Doc” Wilson, Andy’s father.
Doc Wilson retired at the end of the last school year after 57 years with the Roos.
For Andy, there was no other career option he considered after observing his father over the years and he has continued to grow the athletic training program at Harker Heights.
“When (Andy) came to my middle school, he was talking about the program and I knew that I always wanted to do something with medicine,” Little said of her interest in the field when she attended Union Grove Middle School. “So I thought it would be good to get into sports medicine before I try and go into the actual field.”
For senior athletic trainer Gabby Hodges, she took notice of athletic trainers when she was in eighth grade watching her brother play for the Knights.
“I was at their spring football game and I saw (the athletic trainers) on the sideline,” Hodges recalled. “And I was like, ‘What is that?’
“My dad explained that they were the student trainers and I decided that I wanted to do it.”
Both Hodges and Little have been part of the program for four years and have found that they want to pursue higher education in the medical field.
“There’s so much that I’ve seen and so much that I’ve experienced,” Little said, thinking back over the last four years. “It’s just a whole lot of little life lessons that you learn from this and the things that you take away— the relationships you build with the players and all the trainers.”
And while they’ve both enjoyed the journey, it hasn’t always been easy.
“I was overwhelmed in the aspect of how many hours I was going to put in,” Hodges said. “I like to hang out with my friends, but I can’t do that because I’m always at training.
“I realized that I was going to have to separate friends and work and I asked myself, do I really want to do this? And I do. This is the career that I want to have, so I was committed to athletic training.”
While most athletes have early morning practices that start anytime between 6:30 and 7 a.m., student trainers arrive before the athletes.
Not only are the student trainers the first to arrive at the field house, they’re typically the last to head home as they conduct postgame wraps.
Little and Hodges know the vital role they play to the teams.
“It’s those little things that matter at the game,” Little said. “Because if you forget the (defibrillator) ... someone can literally die.
“If we’re trying to be there to prevent a sports injury and we’re there to help athletes from getting hurt and we forget those little things, it really matters.”
For students interested in athletic training, Hodges advises to take serious consideration into the reasons for applying.
“You have to really be committed to this job,” she said. “It’s a lot, it’s not just wrapping and putting ice.
“You have to be committed to this. If you’re not going to be committed, then it’s not the right profession for you.”
For more information about the athletic training field, go to www.nata.org/about/athletic-training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.