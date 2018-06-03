For those looking to get out of the house during the summer, Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s paintball field is open on Saturdays and Sundays to the public.
With four courses and a speedball course, head on down to North Nolan and Liberty Hill roads in Belton to duel it out in the old Sparta Western town or battle to take the Labryinth Bridge.
Paintball is an activity the whole family can try, and while the field sits on Fort Hood land, it is open to everyone including civilians 10 years of age and older. A guardian’s signature is required in order for children between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate.
For some area residents, paintball at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area field is a yearly activity used to celebrate a birthday or special event.
After giving it a try at another buddy’s birthday party, Austin Moore decided he wanted to get a group of his friends together on a Saturday morning for his 15th birthday.
“I had a lot of fun and we played a lot of paintball,” Moore said. “Playing here, I like the maps.”
A group of soldiers from Fort Hood were looking for something to do and spent Saturday afternoon out on the field, but for those not ready to give the game a try, each map has shaded seated areas from which to view the action.
The field has been open for five years and is currently adding a new facility and trails. Players can start signing up to play at 10 a.m. until the final call at 6 p.m.
Avid paintball players with their own equipment, including personal gun, face mask and hopper, can play for $27 a person, which includes 500 rounds of paint and all day air or CO2.
Those who are new to the sport or interested in giving the activity a try can rent all the equipment from the field for $33, which also includes 500 round of paint and all day air or CO2.
Group play is available for those with a minimum party of 10 players and a reservation is required. Each person in a party will pay $17 for entry, 500 rounds of paint and all day air or CO2 each.
To host a birthday party, bachelor party or team bonding event, the facility can be rented Monday through Friday with a minimum of eight players. The $17 fee applies for each additional player and also includes 500 round of paint and all day air or CO2 per guest.
A two-hour rental runs $150, and $25 per additional hour.
No outside paint is permitted on the fields, however additional rounds can be purchased at the course.
The field also offers membership packages, $100 for an annual pass or $60 for six months. Both memberships include field use, equipment rental and all day air. Paintballs are not included and memberships are nonrefundable.
“What I like about paintball is just being able to shoot,” Moore added.
For more information go to https://hood.armymwr.com/programs/paintball or call 254-287-2523.
