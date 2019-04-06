The Killeen Independent School District postponed today’s middle school championship track meet due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms.
According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance of rain for the Killeen area today.
KISD rescheduled the track meet for Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The girls running finals and boys field events are set for Wednesday. The girls field events and boys running finals take place Thursday.
The change also affects the middle school soccer schedule, which was set to begin Thursday. The season will instead begin April 18, with the April 11 slate of games moved to May 4.
