BELTON — Thirty-five years on, Mary Lou Retton is still overjoyed to watch her gold medal performance at the 1984 Olympics.
The retired gymnast entered the Frank and Sue Mayborn Campus Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to wild cheers. Retton was invited to deliver the 16th annual McLane Lecture, an event where well-known people are invited to speak about leadership, business, government and faith.
Before she spoke, a video of Retton’s 1984 victory played on the screen behind the stage.
“People ask me all the time, they say, ‘Mary Lou, do you ever get tired of watching that video?’” she remembered.
The video showed the last few moments of the competition, when it looked as though the 16-year-old Retton might have to share the gold medal with another competitor.
“I love watching that for two reasons, the first being that it was one of the most impactful moments of my life, and then secondly, when it’s shown on a big screen like this, I look sooo big,” the 4-foot, 9-inch tall gymnast said.
Retton spoke about her competitive career and the importance of sharing one’s faith with the world. She strongly encouraged the assembled students and guests to pursue their dreams.
“I want to share what it took for me … to get to that moment in my life,” she said. “I had to leave comfort zones, I had to be resilient, but most importantly, I had to learn how to seize the moment.”
Retton said she was inspired to become a gymnast when, at 6 years old, she watched Nadia Comaneci compete on television.
Then, in 1983, Comaneci’s coach, Bela Karolyi, offered to train Retton.
“That meant I would have to leave what I knew as home, and move to Houston all by myself,” she said. “We did not have the financial means to pick up the entire Retton family — I’m the youngest of five, all athletes. … I begged them, ‘Please let me go.’”
Retton said that she is and has been committed to living a life with no regrets.
“I remember telling my parents, ‘I can’t live my life wondering, what if? I can’t live my life always with that question unanswered — could I have made it?’” she said.
So her parents drove her two days from West Virginia to Houston to live with strangers and train for the Olympic Games.
UMHB freshman Kaysie Sparks, 18, said she really enjoyed the lecture.
“I think she’s a really good speaker,” Sparks said. “A lot of times athletes will only focus their message toward athletes, and I think she did a really good job relating it to all of us.”
Retton’s Olympic success — a gold medal in the individual all-around competition, two silver medals and two bronze medals — dramatically increased the popularity of gymnastics in the 1980s and 1990s.
The popularity carries on today with the U.S. winning team gold medals the last two Olympics. Beth Gardner, owner of Heart of Texas Gymnastics in Temple, said that news of Retton’s appearance was noted in the local gymnastics community.
“I had a parent ask me about it this morning,” Gardner said before the speech. “I also teach at Providence — they stopped me in the hall and asked me about it. And a couple of kids asked me about it when they heard about it last week.”
Retton suffered a debilitating knee injury six weeks before the 1984 competition. When she was told she would need surgery, she did not hesitate to seek treatment and keep preparing to compete.
“I knew I could do this in my heart,” she said. “I’d given up so much to this point — I (wasn’t) going to give up, and I’m not going to live with that unanswered question … so I had surgery right away.”
Instead of continuing her regular training, the then-16-year-old spent the next few weeks learning to walk again. But she still was ready to compete when the time came and became the first American woman to win an all-around gold medal at the Olympics.
“Don’t let other people put limits on you,” Retton said. “I don’t care how crazy it may seem to them. … Taking those risks, meeting those challenges head on, sometimes is the only way to make your dreams come true.”
