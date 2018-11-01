After taking first place in the First Data 500 on Sunday, NASCAR driver Joey Logano is making a pit stop in Killeen on Saturday.
Planet Fitness is holding a free event to celebrate the renovated gym with local food trucks, music from local radio stations and lots of free activities and prizes, including a meet and greet with Logano.
The 28-year-old professional stock car race driver currently competes for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and is the No. 4 ranked driver on the team. Logano also drives part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Logano became the fourth-youngest driver to reach 20 Cup wins and was the first to punch his ticket to the championship round.
Before heading to Fort Worth to chase the championship at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Logano is stopping at the Planet Fitness at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help celebrate the newly renovated club.
“For me, working out, a lot of it’s obviously great for physical health, but I think even more, it’s a mental health thing,” Logano said in a news release. “I know when I’m working out, I feel more confident myself.”
The newly renovated club features over $300,000 in upgrades, including a new PF Black Card Spa with upgraded lounge, Hydromassage loungers and a new Total Body Enhancement machine which energizes you pre-workout and relaxes you post workout.
The club will also feature new equipment including a TRX Suspension Training area, water rowers, hand bikes and more.
Planet Fitness is also providing a free entree from any food truck for all who attend, and guests have the chance to win cash and signed items from Logano throughout the event.
