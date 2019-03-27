FORT HOOD— Soldiers from across the country have convened on Fort Hood for the opportunity to represent the U.S. Army as members of the All-Army Soccer team.
With more than 100 applicants vying for a chance to fill a spot on the 20-man roster, five Phantom Warriors were selected and invited to the soccer trial this week.
Soldiers interested in applying for a spot at the trials should submit an application and a highlight reel at the start of 2019. Those selected range in experience from previous men’s Pro-League members to Division I-A team starters as well as referrals from past All-Army soccer players.
With so many applicants and such a highly selective process, the opportunity may take a while to come. Spc. Kory Kibler, who is currently stationed at Fort Hood, first applied for the All-Army team two years ago.
“I didn’t hear back the first couple times,” he said. “I just kept trying and trying, met a couple people, and then finally got my chance.
“I came out last year at Fort Bragg, and now I’m back this year.”
Kibler has been playing soccer since he was 4 years old, and when he arrived in Killeen, he looked into local competitive soccer before signing to play with Round Rock SC — a professional development league.
“I reached out to people that I knew,” Kibler said, “went to the try outs, and they signed me right there.”
Other Fort Hood applicants are excited for the opportunity to partake in the team trial and get back into the swing of competitive soccer.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know the team existed,” 1st Lt. Cameron Niccum, who is also currently stationed at Fort Hood, said, “but once I found out, I thought it was a cool opportunity to compete again.
“It’s nice, good camaraderie with the guys, and it feels good to be part of a small team again.”
Off of a recommendation from previous All-Army team members, 1st Lt. Tanner Vosvick took the chance to return to the game he’s played his whole life.
“I miss the game a bunch since I finished up in college,” Vosvick said. “I haven’t been able to play competitively in a long time so it’s good.
“I just wanted to get back on the pitch again and compete.”
Those who make the cut will continue to tour with the team as they compete across the state of Texas leading up to the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Tournament held in mid-April at Naval Station Everett in Washington.
All-Army begins its season tonight at 7 p.m. against Fort Hood FC at the Killeen ISD Early College High School field.
For more about the All-Army Men’s Soccer Trial, see the related feature in the April 3 edition of the Fort Hood Herald.
All-Army Men’s Soccer Schedule
March 27, 7 p.m.
All-Army vs Fort Hood FC, (KISD) Early College High School
March 30, 5 p.m.
All-Army vs Round Rock SC, Round Rock Multipurpose Complex
April 1, 7 p.m.
All-Army vs FC Knights, UMHB Soccer Complex
April 4, 8:30 p.m.
All-Army vs Texas A&M, Penberthy Rec Sports Complex
April 9, 7 p.m.
All-Army vs Coyotes FC, UMHB Soccer Complex
