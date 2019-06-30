Yandel Andrade, a youth soccer player from Fort Hood, has made the Lonestar Soccer Club roster for the under-14 Austin Football Club.
Yandel, 13, has been playing soccer since he was 5 years old and his hard work has paid off.
“He started in Europe. He was playing in Germany when he was 5 and some of the coaches who were pretty successful players told me ‘not to be premature, but this kid is good with a soccer ball,’” his father, Javier Andrade, said.
Yandel plays left and right wing, but also has two years experience playing as midfielder. Yandel discovered the Austin FC Academy was starting an under-14 league a week before he got invited to the training session. When he found out, he knew it was something he wanted to be a part of.
In May he was invited by the Austin FC team to a private training session with 53 kids.
“He was playing at the D.A. Academy, and that’s where they saw him play. They liked what they saw and invited him to the training session,” the father said.
Yandel went through the training session and made the final cut. That was when he learned he made the roster.
“I was excited because they chose me,” Yandel said.
Austin FC is a professional franchise that will begin competing in Major League Soccer in the 2021 season.
“Austin FC Academy is a fully funded program that removes the burden of registration, uniform and travel fees for the families of players accepted to the academy. All Major League Soccer clubs are mandated to operate developmental academy teams that compete at the highest level and offer top-tier training, development and coaching for aspiring young soccer players,” according to a news release from Austin FC Academy.
“My main goal is to make the starting lineup, but I also want to become one of the top players they have and try to go into the leadership role,” Yandel said.
The season begins Aug. 1 with a scrimmage. Yandel’s first official game is not until September.
