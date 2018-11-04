HARKER HEIGHTS — It’s not every day that tennis players get the chance to have instruction from the coaching staff of one of the top ranked tennis players in the world, but Saturday 48 local athletes did.
Rafael Nadal is a Spanish professional and currently ranked No. 2 in the world in men’s singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals.
Three of his coaches from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain, traveled to the Central Texas Athletic Club in Harker Heights for a free clinic.
“A friend referred our club,” said Sam Kwak, director of tennis at the club. “And once this opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer because we have a good tennis program here, but I think the issue is we get overlooked sometimes.
“So having this academy come to us and work with the adults and the kids in our community is such an awesome thing.”
Coaches from the club, along with the three from the academy, conducting a morning clinic for adults and an afternoon session for local youth.
“Just seeing everyone come out and have a good time, that’s my mission,” said Kwak. “I just want everyone out here to enjoy tennis and play.”
Kwak hopes to continue to provide similar opportunities in the future.
“We have a lot of kids that came out who wouldn’t normally come out because it was free,” he said. “So it exposes them to tennis and high-level instruction.
“These guys are training the top players in the world right now, so for them to have a chance to get that exposure, that’s all I wanted was for those kids to get that opportunity.”
The athletic club saw a jump in attendance Saturday. Kwak reported that 24 adults registered and attended the morning session, along with 24 youth in the afternoon.
“Definitely a lot more than usual,” he noted. “We had a limit so I kind of had a wait list. So people were really trying to get here.”
With the opportunity available, free of charge, 12-year-old Harker Heights resident Masyn Knight wanted to come out and learn how to improve her skills on the court.
“I wanted to come to learn something new and try different things,” said Knight, who has been playing tennis since she was 3½ years old.
Participants for the youth clinic ranged from ages 5 to 15 and were divided into separate courts to focus on technique and footwork.
“I got to work on rallying, which is something I wanted to improve in,” Knight added. “And I’d say my favorite part was probably playing the points at the end of the session.”
