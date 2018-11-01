The Rafa Nadal Academy Clinic Tour will hold a free clinic on Saturday at the Central Texas Athletic Club in Harker Heights.
Nadal’s coaching staff is traveling all the way from Mallorca, Spain, to share its method of training with clinics for adults and juniors.
Located at 701 Sun Meadows Drive, the event will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon for the adult clinic and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for juniors.
A free New York-style pizza lunch will be provided by Bobby Lupo’s, but there are limited spots, so those interested must email their name, phone number and which clinic they want to attend to skwak@ctxac.com in order to participate.
