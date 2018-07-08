For many Killeen-area kids, summer means fun-filled days outside with family and friends. But some children have to use their school-free time for medical treatments.
The summer months are the peak time for elective, nonurgent medical procedures in school-age children.
“Routine, nonurgent procedures are often scheduled in the summer so kids do not need to miss school,” said Dr. Jennifer Shu, spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The handbook of the Killeen Independent School District said students need to present a statement from their physician or health clinic if their absence for personal illness exceeds five consecutive days.
“Schools often have minimum attendance requirements,” Shu said. “Therefore, many of these elective summertime procedures take place in school-age children.”
Teenagers with a heavy school load and extracurricular activities especially tend to schedule their procedures during the summer.
Dental work
Many of those medical procedures include dental work.
“I see a lot of wisdom teeth removal procedures scheduled during the summer,” Shu said. “Kids may not want their classmates to see them with chipmunk cheeks.”
Others decide to schedule their medical procedures during their school-free time to not miss out on their extracurricular activities.
“Students who play sports during the school year may also choose to have procedures done during breaks so as not to miss sports time,” she said.
Many parents in the Killeen area visit Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple for their children’s procedure.
“During periods of long school breaks … we often see an increase in elective operations such as hernias, soft tissue masses, and operative knee and ankle injuries,” said Dr. Danny Little, surgeon in chief at McLane Children’s Hospital.
McLane Children’s Hospital pediatric surgeons and anesthesiologists cared for 4,536 unique operative cases and 1,512 unique procedural cases in 2017.
“In particular, long operations with prolonged recovery, including chest wall and scoliosis orthopedic deformities in our teen population, are more frequently scheduled,” he said.
However, a parent of one younger school-age child decided to get medical procedures done during summer break.
“Gavin had his tonsils and adenoids removed and ear tubes taken out,” said Megan Bryant.
Her son recently graduated preschool at Skipcha Elementary School in Harker Heights.
Although the surgery was mentioned by her doctor months ago, they just recently decided to get the procedure done.
“Since summer was only a few weeks away, we decided to do the surgery right after school was out,” Bryant said. “The doctor agreed it was the best option.”
The estimated recovery time for the surgery is two weeks.
“If Gavin had the surgery during the school year he’d be required to stay home for at least one week,” Bryant said. “Even though he’s only going into kindergarten, we really try not to miss school unless necessary. I want him to have a good foundation for his education.”
To prevent any complications or possible infections, Bryant’s doctor recommended Gavin stay at home until full recovery. Being stuck at the house is especially hard on Bryant’s younger son Jonah, 2.
“Having a sick kid is never easy, but it’s so hard to split your attention,” she said.
However, waiting for his brother’s recovery also has its upside.
“Lots of Popsicles and ice cream … for the next couple weeks,” Bryant said.
