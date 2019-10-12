Art filled the main ballroom of the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. It was not an art expo with works from Picasso or Monet, however. It was an Ink Masters Tattoo Expo, with more than 40 tattoo artists showcasing their work.
Vincent Aguon of Killeen, master of ceremonies of the convention, spoke of the event.
“Ink Masters is a convention designed to have artists globally to come and showcase their artistic skin designs,” Aguon said.
One artist, Keith Wiley, came all the way from Long Beach, California, for the event.
Wiley likes it, because it gives him an opportunity to talk to people of different walks of life.
At many of the booths, customers were either getting new tattoos or having work added to existing tattoos.
One of those customers getting a new tattoo was Conor Quinn of Fort Hood. He went to Jeremiah Camacho of Lions Den Art Collective of Seguin.
“I’m going along with the whole Day of the Dead theme,” Quinn said of the tattoo on his right forearm.
The tattoo Camacho designed will blend in with Quinn’s existing tattoo.
Camacho said he likes coming to tattoo expos such as the one Saturday, because it gives him an opportunity to bounce ideas off of other artists.
“There’s a lot of good artists that come to these expos,” Camacho said.
Aguon said that is one of the main purposes of the event.
“It gives an opportunity for artists to collaborate with celebrity artists, local artists or award-winning artists,” Aguon said.
