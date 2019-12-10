A memorial service for Teresa “Jo” Walker, 71, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Walker died Dec. 10, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
She was born Oct. 14, 1948, to Jessie and Hubert Riley in San Angelo.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
