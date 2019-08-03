KILLEEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
John Craft, superintendent, after February raise: $310,000
James Manley, assistant superintendent: $151,723
Taina Maya, new KISD marketing, information officer, $136,800
Megan Bradley, chief financial officer: $134,882
Susan Buckley, executive director of secondary schools: $134,469
Jo-lynette Crayton, executive dir. of elementary schools: $126,234
Stephen Cook, chief human resources officer: $125,417
Janice Peronto, executive director of special education: $123,980
Larry Brazzil, high school principal: $123,392
David Dominguez, high school principal: $122,267
Kara Trevino, high school principal: $117,725
Micah Wells, high school principal: $115,375
Steven Hudson, executive director of elementary: $114,855
Alvin Hugg, executive director of athletics: $114,185
Adam Rich, executive director of facilities: $112,514
Liodolee Garcia, middle school principal: $111,841
Richard Searcy, high school CAC and head football coach: $110,300
Nancy Duran, career center: $109,535
Jacqueline Pilkey, director of special education: $108,457
Jerry Edwards, high school CAC and head football coach: $108,300
Sandra Forsythe, executive director of student services: $108,120
Teresa Daugherty, dir. of assessment and accountability: $107,973
Carolyn Dugger, elementary principal: $107,694
Thomas Colvin, director of facilities: $106,776
John Dye, director of security: $106,596
Steven Wright, high school CAC and head football coach: $106,044
Tina Cole, director of employee relations: $105,043
Karen Herrera, director of fine arts: $104,888
Penny Batts, elementary principal: $104,814
Linda Butler, elementary principal: $103,905
Toby Foreman, high school CAC and head football coach: $103,617
Dagmar Harris, dir. of secondary curriculum/instruction: $102,283
Mike Quinn, middle school principal: $102,011
Jennifer Washington, director of student hearings: $101,164
Paula Lawrason, middle school principal: $101,043
Cindy Oppermann, director of information systems: $100,878
Maureen Adams, elementary principal: $100,843
Matthew Widacki, middle school principal: $100,836
City of Killeen
Ronald Olson, city manager: $225,000
Kathryn Davis, city attorney: $160,865
Charles Kimble, police chief: $146,148
David Ellison, assistant city manager: $140,473
Jonathan Locke, finance director: $137,719
Rafeek Shanaa, executive director planning/development: $135,762
Danielle Singh, director of public work: $129,776
Wilfred Resto, IT director: $122,964
Brian Brank, fire chief: $122,964
Traci Briggs, deputy city attorney: $121,215
Joseph Brown, director of recreation: $120,553
Leslie Hinkle, director of community development: $120,553
Holli Clements, deputy city attorney-public works: $116,509
Hilary Shine, communications director: $115,872
Tony McIlwain, assistant director of planning/development: $114,225
Kristina Ramirez, director of environmental services: $111,985
Matthew Van Valkenburgh, director of aviation: $111,372
Margaret Young, assistant police chief: $110,911
Mark Kimball, presiding municipal judge: $110,105
Jeffery Reynolds, assistant director of public works: $105,526
Cody Simmons, assistant chief of fire: $105,411
Eva Bark, director of human resources: $104,948
Steven Kana, director of water and sewer: $103,457
Earl Abbott, building official: $101,986
Jerris Mapes, assistant city attorney-police: $101,986
Deanna Frazee, director of library services: $101,986
James Chism, deputy fire chief: $100,904
(Note: Not all of the above salaries are solely funded by the General Fund. Most are funded by both the general and enterprise funds.)
CITY OF BELTON
Sam Listi, city manager: $159,135
Gene Ellis, assistant city manager/police chief: $135,809
Brandon Bozon, director of finance: $110,793
Bruce Pritchard, fire chief: $104,522
City of COPPERAS COVE
Ryan Haverlah, new city manager, new pay in July, $155,000
CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS
David Mitchell, city manager, $146,023
Patricia Brunson, assistant city manager, $138,627
Alberta Barrett, finance director, $135,456
Mark Hyde, public works director, $123,559
Phillip Gadd, chief of police, $123,000
Paul Sims, fire chief, $115,005
Gerald Bark, director of public relations, $114,758
city of NOLANVILLE
No city employee makes $100,000 or more.
city of LAMPASAS
Finley deGraffenreid, city manager: $130,000
city of FLORENCE
No employees make $100,000 or more.
city of Waco
Wiley Stem, city manager: $229,690
Jennifer Richie, city attorney: $190,550
Deidra Emerson, assistant city manager: $185,400
Bradley Ford, assistant city manager: $185,400
Todd Bertka, director of convention center: $146,000
Amy Burlarley-Hyland, asst. director of PW, ENG and CIP: $144,168
Janice Andrews, chief financial officer: $140,555
Bobby Tatum, fire chief: $140,039
Ryan Holt, police chief: $140,039
James Brown, director of information technology: $138,985
Charles Dowdell, executive director of special projects: $135,960
Lisa Tyer, director of utilities: $135,960
Melett Harrison, exe. director of economic development: $132,500
Charles Leist, director of utilities: $131,062
Brenda Gray, director of public health: $125,000
John Patterson, assistant city attorney: $124,822
Missie Pustejovsky, director of human resources: $122,570
Randall Childers, chief building official: $119,235
Herbert Blomquist, asst. director of public works operations:$118,877
Johnny Binder, assistant zoo director: $118,288
Clint Peters, director of planning: $118,288
Jonathan Cook, events and promotions coordinator: $118,288
Kelly Holecek, director of general services: $118,288
Galen Price, director of housing: $118,288
Eric Gallt, traffic engineering manager: $116,001
Frank Gentsch, assistant police chief: $115,583
Robert Lanning, assistant police chief: $115,583
Curtis Caldwell, project engineer: $115,414
Russell Hill, director of finance: $115,360
Steven Martin, deputy city engineer: $113,652
Mark Norcross, assistant police chief: $113,316
Justin Alderete, assistant director of finance: $113,300
Christopher Taylor, municipal court judge: $112,209
Byron Johnson, director of Texas Ranger Hall: $110,478
Larry Holze, director of municipal information: $109,873
Esther Day, director of library services: $106,429
Glenn Nesmith, utilities plant operations manager: $106,000
Jacob Holden, senior engineer: $105,088
Christie Acosta, assistant director of information: $103,968
Judith Benton, senior assistant city attorney: $102,906
Joel Martinez, director of aviation: $102,647
Thomas Dahl, city engineer: $102,522
BELTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Susan Kincannon, superintendent: $215,000
Robert Muller, deputy superintendent: $145,042
Jennifer Land, chief financial officer: $127,178
Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction: $120,713
Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources: $117,766
Jill Ross, Belton High School principal: $110,178
Michael Morgan, athletic director: $106,041
Michael Nielsen, executive director of technology: $101,980
COPPERAS COVE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Dr. Joseph Burns, superintendent: $178,000
Jack Alvarez, CCISD athletic director and head coach: $125,000
Dr. Patricia Remissong, deputy superintendent for instructional services: $120,000
Richard Kirkpatrick, deputy superintendent for operations and support: $118,557
Barbara Tate, chief of staff: $106,098
Miguel Timarky, Copperas Cove High School principal: $104,017
FLORENCE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Paul Michalewicz, superintendent: $127,500
LAMPASAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Dr. Chane Rascoe, superintendent: $154,200
Shane Jones, chief financial officer: $108,760
SALADO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Michael Novotny, superintendent: $153,627
Burt Smith, assistant superintendent: $110,277
TEMPLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Robert Ott, superintendent: $212,000
Joe Palmer, assistant superintendent of human resources: $129,300
Gary Boyd, asst. superintendent of finance and operations: $124,500
Eric Haugeberg, asst. superintendent of student services: $119,700
Lisa Adams, asst. superintendent of curriculum/instruction: $114,900
Scott Stewart, director of athletics: $110,850
Jason Mayo, principal: $107,550
Kallen Vaden, chief financial officer: $105,000
NOTE: Salaries that were provided with cents were rounded to the nearest dollar.
