No map is needed to find treasure at Vive Les Arts Theatre.
The Killeen community theater is set to open the second show of its season, “Treasure Island,” on Friday. The show will run Friday through Sunday this weekend and next.
“Treasure Island” is an adaptation of the 1881 novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. It is a story of pirates, mutiny and adventure as Jim Hawkins searches for buried treasure.
VLA Executive Director Eric Shepard is excited about the spin the theater is putting on the story with this production.
“We have a female lead actor in this show, which is a change over how it’s usually done,” Shepard said. “There’s a lot of fighting in it too, which is exciting.”
“Treasure Island” will show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. show on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at www.vlakilleen.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.