A celebration of life for William Gilbert Lewis, 88, of Gatesville, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis died Aug. 18, 2018.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Scott’s Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Central Texas Hospitality House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.