Killeen High's Roderick Norman tossed a complete-game two-hitter and the Roos capitalized on Ellison errors to score four early runs in a 4-1 win Tuesday at Roo Field.
The Roos improved to 2-0 in District 12-6A play a year after starting 0-3 in district before the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the first inning Friday, Killeen's Connor Beeman hit a ball into left-center field that skidded by Ellison’s third baseman to allow Tirso Lopez to make his way home with the Roos' first run of the game. Their lead quickly expanded as Jack Mellon scored another.
In the second inning, the Roos' Cade Searcy hit a ball to right-center field that Ellison quickly grabbed and threw to first, but the first baseman missed the catch, giving Searcy his chance to take second base.
Norman was next up and hit a ball that skipped by Ellison’s third baseman, giving Searcy the opportunity to score Killeen's third run. Norman gave the Roos their fourth and final run on another Eagle error that gave him a chance to make a break for home plate from third.
“I thought our kids came out and played really well tonight,” Killeen coach Donald Trcka said. “I’ve got a bunch of young kids out there that are doing a really good job.”
Trcka said his younger players have stepped up to the challenge of district play, as evidenced by Friday’s victory, and have come together
as a team. Trcka emphasized how the win on Friday came down to the cohesion of his young team.
“It was a team effort,” Trcka said. “They were picking each other up tonight. We came out tonight and we played very fundamentally sound baseball. We just did a great job.”
On the mound, Norman struck out seven. Searcy had two hits and a pair of walks.
Ellison broke up the shutout in the fifth inning. With Elias Rodriguez on third base and Joniel Concepcion at first following a walk, Colby Cassidy laid down a bunt that was swiftly picked up by Norman, who saw Rodriguez holding on third base. That prompted Norman to send the ball to first base to get the out. This gave Rodriguez his opportunity to sprint home for Ellison's first run of the game.
Ellison coach Ty Oppermann described the contest as frustrating, citing the Eagles' four errors and other mistakes that cost them.
“At the plate right now we aren’t stepping up, aren’t getting the clutch hits,” he said. “We’re just not playing good baseball right now, at all. I thought a couple things we did well, but for the most part, we’re just playing bad right now.
“You’re not going to win a district game scoring one run,” Oppermann said. “You’re not going to win a district game making four errors in two innings. It’s just not going to happen.”
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton 2-0
Harker Heights 2-0
Killeen 2-0
Copperas Cove 1-1
Temple 1-1
Bryan 0-2
Ellison 0-2
Shoemaker 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 11, Bryan 5
- Copperas Cove 11, Shoemaker 0, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 1, Temple 0
- Killeen 4, Ellison 1
